Times Kody Brown Showed Clear Favoritism

TLC has dropped the Sister Wives trailer for Season 18, and it is casting Kody Brown in an unattractive light. Not only is he caught yelling at all of his wives again, but Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown are finally starting to open up about the patriarch’s apparent issues with favoritism towards Robyn Brown.

A new clip showed Kody lovingly rubbing his fourth wife’s back, and the first three spouses explain they have known for years he has only wanted to be with her.

Kody Doesn’t Hide Who He Likes More

Kody once said during the tell-all for last season, “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor.” Kody often speaks in riddles to hide his extreme love for Robyn. However, fans and his wives caught on over the years.

One example of this happened during Season 17 when Christine shared that Robyn was a thorn in her marital side. Kody naturally defended his fourth wife, noting, “The words that Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her.”

Kody Felt He Was Always “SH*T” Talked

Kody has often expressed to viewers that he feels his first three wives talked badly about him, claiming Robyn has always been loyal to his bigger picture. Kody once stated, “There’s a character issue here. And it’s not just about my character, it’s about their character. And who wants to run deep here,” the patriarch claimed. “Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing someone to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who is trash talking me?”

Robyn rarely is seen bad-mouthing her husband, and whether that is because that is how she is edited by TLC or her showing true restraint, we don’t know. Kody claims his choice to favor Robyn comes from his first three wives’ bad behavior. “Meri, Janelle, and Christine have s—t talked me from the beginning of all of our marriages,” he’s said.

Kody Broke His Own Rules To Be With Robyn

During the first season of Sister Wives, Kody was caught by TLC cameras red-handed as he broke his purity rules. In 2010, Kody made the decision that he wanted to bring a fourth wife into the family after years of just having three. The father of 18 left Meri, Christine, and Janelle at home and drove a few hours away to go on dates with Robyn. The worst part was that Christine was nine months pregnant.

Kody broke his personal code and was caught kissing Robyn before they tied the knot. The worst offense came after Christine called Kody to share her water had broken. As the patriarch was running out the door, he doubled back to lock lips with Robyn. While he had hoped the cameras didn’t catch his betrayal, they did. And we were all mortified.

Kody Divorces Meri

Kody was legally married to his first wife, Meri, for years, while the other unions were seen as a spiritual marriage. However, when the Browns lived in Las Vegas, Kody and Robyn gaslit Meri into divorcing him so the couple would legally wed. Their excuse was that Kody wanted to adopt Robyn’s children from her first marriage.

However, once the ink was dry, it seemed to be the nail in the coffin for Meri’s relationship. While it was admirable that Kody wanted to adopt the children, many doubted he would ever go to these extreme lengths for the other women.

Kody’s Weddings Were All Different

Even Kody’s four weddings were drastically different. While Meri, Christine, and Janelle had very strict Mormon weddings with a low-key ceremony, Robyn had the princess wedding of her dreams. Kody again broke his own rules and even helped Robyn pick out her wedding dress, which was taboo. It became clear that Robyn may have been the first wife he felt true romantic love for and continues to pine for to this day.

