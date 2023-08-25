Cynthia Bailey ‘Really Happy’ After Divorce, Says Rasheeda Frost

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda Frost has a surprising amount of tea on the ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It wasn’t all bad, but it was interesting.

She recently sat down with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and dished on her fellow Atlanta-based reality stars. From Drew Sidora’s questionable relationship with a WNBA player to the mysterious chairlift in Marlo Hampton’s home, Rasheeda touched on all things RHOA.

But, when the conversation turned to Cynthia Bailey, Rasheeda had nothing but positive things to say. Although Cynthia’s marriage to Mike Hill fizzled out in record time, Rasheeda shared that Cynthia is solidly bouncing back from divorce. You really can’t keep Cynthia down!

Cynthia on the rebound

Rasheeda hosts a show called Boss Moves with Rasheeda, and Cynthia was a guest on an upcoming episode of Season 2. While taping their episode, Cynthia spoke about how she bounced back from another failed marriage. During her interview with Page Six, Rasheeda said that she couldn’t help but be impressed with Cynthia’s radiance.

“Cynthia, she just seems really happy right now in her life,” Rasheeda shared. “She looks amazing.”

With Cynthia’s marriage falling apart and her losing her peach on RHOA, you’d think now would be a tough time for the former model. Instead, she’s booked and busy. When filming Rasheeda’s show, Cynthia reportedly spoke about that process.

“We talked about so much, me and Cynthia. We had such great conversation,” Rasheeda teased.

The rapper continued to explain that she wanted Cynthia and her cheekbones to be a part of Boss Moves with Rasheeda because of her vulnerability and the fact that she’s a “woman’s woman” with wisdom to share.

“She’s been in the marriages publicly, she’s been divorced,” Rasheeda explained. “It’s all about how to move on, and she’s a great example of that and doing it beautifully.”

Single and happy Cynthia has been popping in and out of Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs Sunday nights on Bravo at 8/7c. You can watch episodes of Boss Moves with Rasheeda Tuesdays on Philo.

TELL US – DID YOU EXPECT CYNTHIA BAILEY TO BOUNCE BACK SO QUICKLY FROM HER DIVORCE? ARE YOU ENJOYING SEEING HER MAKE GUEST APPEARANCES IN SEASON 15 OF RHOA?