Kylie Jenner Visits Timothée Chalamet Despite Breakup Rumors

The unexpected relationship between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet was just another one of those 2023 events that reminded us we’re living in the strangest timeline. Since the two were linked, a myriad of reports have come out about them.

Most reports confirmed the two began quietly seeing each other in early April. Though, at the time, these reports also suggested things weren’t very serious between the star of The Kardashians and Dune’s poster boy.

But things only escalated from there. The two got more and more serious as time went on. Until rumors circulated that Timothée had dumped Kylie. Reps on both sides had to dispel such claims, but the rumors persisted nonetheless.

Kylie visited Timothée after a shopping trip

Nevertheless, despite whatever rumors may have circulated, it would appear the stars’ teams were correct in saying the two were still dating. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed Kylie driving to the movie star’s home in her $200K two-toned Mercedes Maybach 600.

She was followed closely by her security team in a black Escalade. The visit came just after Kylie took a shopping spree in the surrounding area. She was photographed indulging in retail therapy in a white shirt, light jeans, and a black facemask. Of course, despite all this, we don’t know what happened once Kylie arrived at Timothée’s house.

And, not to fall too deep down the rabbit hole, but many have pointed out how strange it is that the couple hasn’t been seen together in public. Speculation abounds that the whole thing is a publicity stunt on the part of both stars. As many have asked, what would the two even talk about? However, such rumors are inevitable given the star power on display.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON THIS ROMANCE? DO YOU BUY INTO THE CONSPIRACY THEORIES? OR DO YOU THINK THE TWO ARE COMPATIBLE?