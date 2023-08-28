Eva Marcille Settles Divorce From Michael Sterling

Eva Marcille and her ex-husband, Michael Sterling, have reached a settlement in their divorce. According to Radar Online, the pair reached an agreement on August 3, 2023, and neither asked the couple for a thing.

Eva announced she filed for divorce from Michael in March 2023. She claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and there was no path forward. “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make,” she said. “But sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.”

“Our children remain our biggest priority, and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Well, the two kept true to their promise as their divorce went through without any reported complications.

Eva and Mike keep it classy

Per court documents received by Radar, Eva, and Michael waived their rights to alimony or any spousal support. Apparently, both parties pull in over $30K a month, which they agree is more than enough to care for their children.

Additionally, both agreed that neither would pay the other child support.

The two worked out a private custody agreement, and both were permitted separate bank and retirement accounts.

Eva can keep her home in Georgia, which is a whopping $1 million dollars. And she was awarded all of the furniture, too. Both parties will return cars in the other’s name, and each paid for their own legal fees.

Even though Eva hasn’t been on the Real Housewives of Atlanta lately, she will star in the second iteration of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip: Ex-Wives Club. Hopefully, viewers will be shown a glimpse of her divorce journey then.

In the meantime, you can stream RHUGT Season 2 on Peacock.

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD EVA AND MICHAEL WERE ABLE TO SETTLE WITHOUT IT GETTING MESSY? ARE YOU SHOCKED BY THIS?