Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

Is divorce contagious? Because something is happening in Atlanta right now. According to Page Six, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Eva Marcille is divorcing Michael Sterling after four years of marriage. The news comes just weeks after Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman announced their divorce. And, of course, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill called it quits in October 2022. What’s going on?

For fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva’s divorce is particularly shocking for a few reasons. Unlike Drew and Ralph, Eva and Michael always appeared rock solid during their time on the show. Although Eva was only a full-time Housewife for two seasons, we followed her and Michael along for some major milestones in their relationship.

In season 11 of RHOA, we watched Eva and Michael get married. They share two kids, and the show documented both pregnancies. Remember when she was at the Season 10 reunion, ready to give birth at any moment? Eva also has a daughter named Marley Rae from a previous relationship. On RHOA, we followed Eva’s emotional decision to give Michaels’ last name to Marley. So what happened since then?

According to the divorce papers, Eva states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and that “there are no prospects for a reconciliation.” Eva and Michael have reportedly already been living in a state of separation. However, there’s no word on what exactly happened to cause their marriage to fall apart, seemingly out of nowhere. Eva just starred in Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 and didn’t mention any marital trouble. She’ll also appear in Season 4 of RHUGT so perhaps we’ll get clued in when that show airs.

In a statement to People, Eva described this decision as one of her life’s hardest. She said, “This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting.” Eva continued, “Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Famous couples always ask for respect and privacy when they go through a significant change, but we’re here to be nosey. According to the court documents, the actress and America’s Next Top Model winner is asking for “equitable division” of their shared assets and debts. Eva also seeks primary and legal custody of their kids and child support from Michael, a trial lawyer. We’ll see how this all plays out in court.

[Photo by: Steve Dietl/Bravo]