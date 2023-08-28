Kim Zolciak Served Divorce Papers at Atlanta Home

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak received the gift that keeps on giving. Not that being served legal papers is a continuous offering, but for Kim, getting divorced is becoming a whole thing.

Kroy Biermann pulled the plug on his marriage again, after a brief reconciliation. If you recall, Kimbo and Kroy collectively filed to end their marriage in May of this year but got back together around July. Friends said they did less reconciling and more fighting, so Kroy brushed his last wig and re-filed. Now Kim has been served, and what she received didn’t come in a Solo cup. Radar has the scoop.

Kroy is wasting no time

Looks like Kroy is done playing around with Kim. According to legal docs, Kroy hired himself a process server to deliver Kim some important papers. Perhaps he was afraid to do it alone …

Both Kim and Kroy are still in the Atlanta McMansion but Kroy wants it for himself and the kiddos at this point. In the divorce request, he asked for full custody of the four minor children, child support, and exclusive rights to the home.

The process server got himself together and hightailed it out to Alpharetta in search of Kim. Officials confirm the divorce paperwork was personally delivered to Kimbo on Friday, August 25 at 7 pm. This is probably not how Kim wanted to start her weekend, but here we are.

We don’t know if Kroy was home at the time Kim received her get-to-walking papers. That said, he was probably better off trying to make it to higher ground to avoid any temper tantrums.

Right now the “former” couple is in a world of financial hurt. Kim owes multiple creditors and a casino in the Bahamas. Additionally, Kroy’s car was repossessed and BMW Financial is probably calling him nonstop. Kim and Kroy are also in debt to the IRS. Despite their ongoing money problems, neither have obtained gainful employment. Team Kids.

At this time, Kim has not responded to Kroy’s second divorce filing.

