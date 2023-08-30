Captain Sandy Yawn Celebrates 34 Years of Sobriety After Being ‘Broken’

Captain Sandy Yawn is a polarizing figure on reality TV. The Below Deck Mediterranean star has a tendency to divide audiences. Most notably, in her firing of long-time chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

But whatever her critics say, one thing is certain, Captain Sandy is a survivor and a fighter. Her honesty about her past struggles with addiction is admirable, given the platform she has to reach others in need.

As such, it makes sense that the famed captain would take to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a major milestone in her sobriety journey.

“One day at a time,” Sandy wrote

34 yrs ago today I was broken. I felt hopeless and didn’t feel worthy to look up at the sky. I tried for yrs to stay clean & sober. On August 29th 1989 something shifted inside of me. For the 1st time in many yrs, I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy. #sobriety #odaat pic.twitter.com/meEu4dAOF8 — Captain Sandy Yawn ⚓ (@CaptSandyYawn) August 29, 2023

On Tuesday, Captain Sandy shared a touching message with her social media followers. The 58-year-old revealed that she is 34 years sober.

“34 yrs ago today I was broken,” Sandy wrote. “I felt hopeless and didn’t feel worthy to look up at the sky, I tried for yrs to stay clean & sober.”

“On August 29th, 1989 something shifted inside of me. For the 1st time in many yrs, I was able to look at the sky and feel worthy. #sobriety #odaat,” she concluded. In honor of her “one day at a time” hashtag, Sandy included a picture from the end of charter season on Below Deck Mediterranean. She is wearing a black leather jacket and a winning smile.

This milestone is just the next chapter in Sandy’s story that included a book called, Be the Calm or Be the Storm. It is autobiographical in nature and chronicles the Bravolebrity’s struggles with substance.

The odds were stacked against her. Generations of substance struggles plagued Sandy’s family. Her own drug and alcohol use started as a teen. Sandy cited the instability in her life, including shifting between her parents’ homes.

All the more reason to celebrate Sandy’s accomplishment. Her drive and initiative got her to where she is today. And that, we can all agree is admirable.

Congratulations Sandy!

