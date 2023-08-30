Karen Huger Promises Real Housewives of Potomac Is ‘Coming Soon’

Karen Huger from the Real Housewives of Potomac has teased that the newest season is coming to a TV screen near you … sometime soon.

The Grand Dame of Potomac and her co-stars have entertained the Bravoverse over the last several years. Despite the first season being a bit dull because of all the talk about etiquette (which has clearly flown right out the door with this group), they have come into their own. And we viewers are beyond thankful.

A big reason this show is successful is because of the cast. All of the ladies play so well together. And clearly, watchers appreciate cohesion among the group. If you need facts, look at the ratings for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and New Jersey compared to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Just sad.

Anyway, if you’ve been missing your favorite DMV ladies, Karen officially rang the alarm to let RHOP lovers everywhere know that the newest season is coming very soon.

Get ready for a wild season!

Buckle UP! #RHOP is coming soon! Are you ready? What do you think will happen?❤️ — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) August 30, 2023

In a tweet, the reality star warned her followers to strap in for bumpy ride.

“Buckle UP,” she wrote. “#RHOP is coming soon! Are you ready? What do you think will happen?”

Not only will viewers see the continuation of Gizelle Bryant vs. Candiace Dillard Bassett after last season’s feud and their tiresome trip to Thailand during RHUGT 3. But this season should address Robyn and Juan Dixon’s continuing marital problems, Ashley Darby’s divorce and dating life, and the fight heard around the world.

There’s no official word from Bravo just yet, but if the Housewives are starting to spill the tea, we know it’s right around the corner.

