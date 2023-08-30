Kim Zolciak Hints She May Do Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip ‘Soon’

Thanks to her ongoing divorce drama, Kim Zolciak is more relevant than ever. However, relevance always comes at a price. From the very beginning, fans questioned the authenticity of her divorce saga.

And spectators had all the more reasons to question when things came to an abrupt stop, then started back up again just recently. Many are tired of the ongoing circus by now, whether it’s real or not.

But it’s not hard to see that Kim likely needs relevancy. Besides a recent Real Housewives of Atlanta appearance, Kim hasn’t made any money from TV as of late, money that she desperately needs. And that’s where Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip could swoop in.

Kim wants Ultimate Girls Trip (but fans don’t)

Would y’all like to see Kim Zolciak on #RHUGT? ? pic.twitter.com/NuZsUPIuX2 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) August 28, 2023

Recently, Kim hosted a little Q&A on her Instagram. Among the questions asked was “Would you ever do Ultimate Girls Trip?” to which she answered, “Yup!!! Maybe soon.” And considering the number of headlines Kim made in 2023, it would only make sense for Bravo to capitalize on that relevancy.

Twitter user @JaysRealityBlog posted Kim’s response and asked his followers if they would ever want to see the star on UGT. The answer was mostly a resounding “No.” Many replies pointed out what Reality Tea reported back in 2018 — Kim made sure cast trips weren’t in her contract. As one user wrote, “She doesn’t even go on cast trips on the show, girl bye!”

Some replies were slightly more willing to give Kim a little more leeway. “Depends on who’s on the cast with her,” one reply said. “If it’s gonna be a buncha women that don’t know how to carry a show then they can keep it.” There was one reply voting yes, but only to “see her get read down.” But one thing’s for sure — Kim needs the money.

In the meantime, catch Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in December 2023 on Peacock.

