John Mellencamp Has a New Multimillionaire Socialite Girlfriend

We all know that Teddi Mellencamp is the daughter of rocker John Mellencamp. Viewers know that John was “annoyed” when Teddi would cry on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Teddi even accused former co-star Denise Richards of saying that she lived in her famous father’s shadow. Well, if the shoe fits. John rooted for his daughter during her extremely brief stint on Celebrity Big Brother. Even if he didn’t know exactly what she was doing.

Now the identity of John’s “mystery” girlfriend has been revealed. Page Six has the scoop.

Check it out

John’s new lady is Kristin Kehrberg. She is a multimillionaire and the widow of Richard “Dick” Tarlow. The successful advertising executive passed away in May 2022. He was 81 years old.

Kristin partnered with her husband as an executive producer on the romantic comedy The Wild Wedding in 2017. It starred John Malkovich, Glenn Close, and Patrick Stewart.

While Kristin and John started dating earlier this year, they were first spotted together in early August. The singer, who is 71 years old, was photographed with Kristin in Los Angeles outside of his granddaughter’s fashion event. Oh, and Teddi was also there.

John might not be the world’s best boyfriend

He revealed that he had a new girlfriend on the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher. John said he met his new love “unexpectedly” seven months ago and “she has not left [his] side.”

“She’s a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly. She was with a couple of friends,” John stated.

He continued, “She walked in. She didn’t know I was going to be there. I didn’t know she was there. We met each other,” the rocker added.

He claimed that Kristin has “never” even been mad at him. “It’s so hard to believe, I know,” John quipped. “She has a really high threshold for tolerance.”

From 2011 until 2019, John was in a relationship with actress Meg Ryan. It was an off-and-on situation. He admitted that he was a “sh*tty boyfriend.” He previously told Esquire, “She’s a great girl. I love Meg Ryan. I went with her for 10 years. She doesn’t love me so much,” John added. Sounds like an amazing breakup.

While Kristin has two sons, John has five kids. He has been married three times. Maybe Kristin will be lucky number four. Or, maybe John can be the next Golden Bachelor.

