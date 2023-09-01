Why Tom Sandoval Shouldn’t Be Given Producer Credit

There are a lot of whisperings going on in the Bravosphere thanks to Rachel Leviss’ interview with Bethenny Frankel. One of the most shocking claims came when Rachel revealed that the wannabe singer was “offered a producer credit for Season 11.” While Rachel did say that Tom Sandoval isn’t “technically a producer,” the notion sure got Vanderpump Rules fans thinking about why Bravo would hand over an elite title like that.

The former beauty pageant contestant noted she believed Tom “was being rewarded for the Scandoval of it all. And to me, that’s just kind of gross because it seems, it makes me skeptical, was this something that was fabricated for this end result?”

Tom has yet to confirm or deny that he was given producer rights. However, he is returning for the newest season as a full-time personality. Bravo has fully denied Rachel’s claims about Tom getting a producer credit. But in case there is truth to the allegations, this is why we think Tom should not be allowed to be anything but a star of the show.

Bravo Looks To Be Rewarding Bad Behavior

(Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

According to Rachel’s side of the story, Tom filmed her masturbating without her permission. She said it made her feel “Betrayed. I felt like I couldn’t trust this person. I felt like my privacy didn’t matter to him.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star noted that her ex-love, whom she thought she would marry, didn’t have a good excuse. “If he would have asked me for permission, I would have said no,” she said. This entire scenario should be a major red flag for the network. Quite frankly, they should be launching an investigation into the matter.

To shock fans further, Rachel revealed she called Tom out on camera, saying the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner admitted he had filmed. “After that scene wrapped he said, ‘why did you say that, why did you say that on camera, you made me look bad?'” According to Rachel, Tom then threw a tantrum and boycotted filming the rest of “Scandoval so that he could have editing rights to that scene to take out those specifics.”

If Tom somehow cornered Bravo into such a situation in order to earn producing rights, questions need to be asked. In no way, shape, or form should Tom be given any say-so over the footage of Vanderpump Rules, especially if he is proven to be a predator.

Tom Has the Power

Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Painted Nail)

If Tom were to get producing credits, it would very much feel like he will have all the power, especially if Rachel decided to return to Vanderpump Rules for Season 11. Just looking at Tom’s on-screen meltdown at the Season 10 reunion should be enough for the network to know Tom should never have producing credit.

During the tense reunion, Tom shouted, “I need a break from filming,” as if he was trying to invoke some weird self-victimhood, when he really wanted an off-camera chance to coach Rachel on their story.

During that moment, it was clear that, consciously or subconsciously, Tom knew that asking for the camera to be turned off is a form of manipulation. Tom knew that Rachel was conflict-averse and often spoke for her while she clearly looked physically uncomfortable. If Tom were to be given the right to tweak the show, imagine the narrative he would try to push.

Bravo Denies Giving Out Producing Credit to Tom

(Photo by: Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images)

Who gets producing credit in Hollywood is a huge issue and sometimes a thorn in the sides of both production and talent. Bravo shared in a statement via ET, “Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11 and had absolutely no creative control over any editing during any season.”

But during her interview, Rachel noted, “Alex Baskin, our executive producer, went on record and said the show was going to be canceled after season 10, and if it weren’t for Scandoval there wouldn’t be a season 11.”

Could it be that the network did give Tom some form of reward for his part in the cheating affair? It will be hard to know who is telling the truth until Season 11 airs and fans can read the rolling credits with their own eyes.

