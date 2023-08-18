Bravo Responds to Claims Scandoval Was ‘Fabricated’

Well, the planet is on fire and so is Bravo. The network is scrambling over losing a hot ticket and gaining a reported lawsuit. Vanderpump Rules stars are going scorched earth over Rachel Leviss’ interview and now Bravo is scrambling as well.

When Rachel appeared on an episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, she dropped some secrets and pretty much everyone is giving her the side-eye. She alleged Tom Sandoval was offered a producer credit and then implied Scandoval was more like Scamodoval. Now Bravo has stepped in to set the record straight.

Bravo calls BS

While Bethenny exploits Rachel in the name of not exploiting reality television stars, Rachel sang like a canary. Not only did she say Sandoval was bumped up to EP, apparently Scandoval was a ploy for ratings.

A Bravo rep told Entertainment Tonight, “Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on Season 11 and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules.” I personally believe this. Sandoval only has creative control over his poorly-chosen wardrobe and Rachel’s mind. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if he lied to Rachel just to let her think he has influence over the show.

Rach claims Sandoval threw a fit when she confronted him on camera in Season 10 about recording her without consent. She said, “He ended up boycotting filming the rest of Scandoval. So that he could have editing rights to that scene to take out that specific piece.” It sounds like Sandy was trying really hard to keep the optics the way HE wanted. Apparently, he got his way and the scene never aired.

Not “technically” a producer …

Beth asked if he’s currently a producer and Rachel responded, “He’s not technically a producer. He’s been on the series from day one, season one. I don’t know if I’m even able to disclose this information. But he did tell me that for negotiations for season 11, he was offered a producer credit for season 11.” Sure, Jan.

It’s fully within the realm of possibility that Tom boldface lied to Rachel because he was boldface lying to every single person around him. Just because she was the person he was cheating with doesn’t absolve her from being treated exactly the same as others.

Thankfully Bravo shut down remaining hopes of Tom seeing his name anywhere other than on a bass drum. Nice try though.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK TOM LIED TO RACHEL AND SAID HE WAS GOING TO BE A PRODUCER? SHOULD CAST MEMBERS RECEIVE EP CREDITS?