Wildest Moments From Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was the franchise that Bravo viewers didn’t know that they needed. The ladies gave us plenty of over-the-top drama. And real-life legal drama, courtesy of Jen Shah.

Viewers watched as once solid relationships grew icy. Jen’s ride-or-die, Heather Gay, had a change of heart. Heather and her cousin, Whitney Rose, couldn’t relate to each other. And besties Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow had a falling out thanks to a live mic.

Here are the wildest moments on RHOSLC so far.

Mary Told Jen That She Smelled Like Hospital – Season 1

(Photo by: Fred Hayes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

During the first episode of Season 1, Jen was furious about a comment that her friend, Mary Cosby, made off-camera. Jen had been at a relative’s bedside in the hospital. When she met up with Mary later, Jen’s odor offended Mary’s delicate nostrils.

After Mary remarked that “it smelled like hospital,” Jen was insulted. You see, the odor reminded Mary of when she was in the hospital having her odor glands removed. “I was like (retching) trying to keep my composure,” Mary later explained. This bizarre quarrel was the viewers’ introduction to the ladies of Salt Lake.

Jen Had a Meltdown About Mary – Season 1

Jen threw her husband, Sharrieff Shah, a surprise hip-hop-themed birthday party. Whitney told Jen that both Meredith and Lisa were gossiping about her behind her back. But when Whitney admitted that Mary told her this information, Jen saw red.

“Mary is f**king crazy. Shut the f**k up about Mary,” Jen screamed as she threw a glass. As she stormed off, she popped balloons and punched at walls. This is why we can’t have nice things on RHOSLC.

Mary Kicked Whitney Out of Class – Season 2

Mary planned an Italian cooking class, and she was miffed that Whitney didn’t answer her call. So, she told Whitney to wear “mafia streetwear” as the dress code. In reality, “Italian street fashion” was the actual fashion request.

Poor Whitney was driving carpool, so she couldn’t speak with Mary. But Mary refused to accept that excuse.

“You can go, little girl!” Mary yelled at Whitney as she ordered her out of the party. “Mary Cosby, I have had your back more than any other woman in this room!” Whitney exclaimed as Meredith escorted her out.

Jen Shah Was Arrested – Season 2

Bravo/YouTube

Of course, this unbelievable moment made our list. The ladies, minus Mary and Meredith, were in a Sprinter van in a parking lot. Jen exited the van, saying that her husband was ill. But the NYPD and Homeland Security showed up looking for Jen.

As they headed to Vail, the ladies reacted to the shocking bombshells about Jen as news broke. According to NBC New York, both their co-star and her assistant, Stuart Smith, were arrested. They were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing.

Lisa called all six of her attorneys, while the ladies tried to process the news. This was one of the best episodes of reality television ever.

Lisa and Jen’s Sprinter Van Confrontation – Season 2

Bravo/YouTube

On the way home from Vail, Jen and Lisa started to argue. And it almost turned physical. Jen confronted Lisa about her friendship with Meredith. While Lisa wanted to be neutral, Jen ordered her to pick a side.

Jen was also furious because Meredith allegedly hired a private investigator. This Sprinter van fight was tense and difficult to follow. But it was still an unforgettable moment.

Lisa’s Hot Mic Rant About Meredith – Season 2

During a Cinco de Mayo dinner, Lisa had the mother of all tequila-fueled meltdowns. She retired to a room to vent with her mic still on. She went in on her friend of 10 years because she felt that Meredith was more loyal to Mary.

“Meredith is a piece of f*cking sh*t. I had your back and I’m offended by that,” Lisa ranted. “That f*cking piece of shit garbage whore. I f*cking hate her. She’s a whore. She f*cked half of New York,” Lisa added.

The duo’s relationship still hasn’t recovered. Shocker!

“Bad Weather” Rolled In – Season 3

Besties Heather and Whitney had a huge blowout during a lingerie party. Whitney informed Lisa that Angie Harrington told her and Heather a rumor. Allegedly, Lisa had sex with a man for court-side Utah Jazz tickets.

Heather denied hearing this, which caused a huge argument between the cousins. “F*ck you for calling me a f*cking liar,” Heather yelled at Whitney.

“Tonight was supposed to be hot girls in lingerie, gnawing away at hunks of meat. And now she’s dragged me into it, and I’m a liar in lingerie without a steak to be found,” Heather said in her confessional.

Heather continued to argue with Whitney and shoved her out of the way. “You just lost me for f*cking ever,” Heather exclaimed. When her cousin responded that Heather didn’t lose her forever, she had a savage response. “You lost me, bitch!”

Whitney’s pain was deep because of the abuse that she suffered. But for some reason, Heather couldn’t see that. Sadly, this drunken event fractured their relationship. And they are still trying to work out their issues.

