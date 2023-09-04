Taylor Armstrong Addresses Strange Paparazzi Encounter and ‘Dirty’ RHOC Reunion

Recently Real Housewives of Orange County star Taylor Armstrong had a memorable night out. She and her husband, John Bluher, were “ambushed” outside of Craig’s in West Hollywood. Taylor, who was feeling no pain, told the paparazzi that she just spoke with Entertainment Tonight. Evidently, that was not true.

She also identified her red jumpsuit as orange and teased the RHOC reunion. Which hasn’t even been filmed yet. “Maybe you’d better stay tuned because the reunion is about to happen. This reunion is the dirtiest reunion you’ve ever seen,” she stated.

Taylor sets the record straight

Taylor called into the Two T’s In A Pod podcast to discuss the viral moment with her RHOC co-star, Tamra Judge. Taylor blamed her husband and a new “driver” for not pulling up in front of the restaurant. She also didn’t like her dinner, so she didn’t eat much. But she did inhale a martini.

“You know I can hold my alcohol, so I don’t really know what happened,” Taylor stated. “It was like the cheapest drunk I’ve ever been. I don’t understand what happened … It was a long day,” she added. Tamra pointed out that Craig’s is a “paparazzi haven … They’re outside waiting for whoever,” Tamra said. So, don’t think they were clamoring just for you, Taylor.

“I didn’t even do Entertainment Tonight. I said, ‘E Tonight’ — I don’t even know what that is. That’s a new show we should create,” Taylor quipped.

Still, Taylor maintained that the upcoming reunion is going to be the “dirtiest.” She said, “It’s gonna be dirty, Tamra. You know it.” Taylor added, “I’m trying to channel my inner Tamra and not be nervous [about the taping].”

The budding actress is looking forward to giving her “opinions” about one co-star who made comments about her friends. Meanwhile, Heather Dubrow had better be prepared to duck and cover.

