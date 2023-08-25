Taylor Armstrong Enjoys Paparazzi Attention at Date Night

Taylor Armstrong had quite the hectic night out on the town earlier this week. The Real Housewives of Orange County star was very engaging with paparazzi, giving comments about the Season 17 reunion and Kyle Richards’ marriage.

And there has been a lot to comment about among the RHOC group. On the surface, Taylor smoothed things over with Heather Dubrow after a miscommunication regarding a movie role in Taylor’s film. Yet recent comments on the interview circuit indicate that not all is well between the embattled actresses.

Other than the conflict with Heather, Taylor has been playing nice and getting along with the rest of the group. Especially with fellow Oklahoma native, Jennifer Pedranti. She’s a smart girl, and also knows to stay on Tamra Judge’s good side.

Taylor teases the “dirtiest reunion” in Real Housewives history

So there is certainly a lot Taylor could have commented on during her encounter with the paparazzi.

Perhaps it was a boozy show for the cameras, but the reality TV star was well-received in a bright red pantsuit over a sequined top. Her blond tresses were loose, and she accessorized with nude pumps.

Taylor’s husband, John Bluher, was right by her side. He was dressed in black pants and white button-down shirt. John seemed amused by his wife’s antics, though at times, stepped to the side so she could be photographed solo.

Encouraged by those filming her, Taylor got saucy and started talking about the Season 17 reunion.

“Maybe you’d better stay tuned, because the reunion is about to happen. And I’m not sure you understand what’s about to go down. This reunion is the dirtiest reunion you’ve ever seen,” Taylor teased.

“The sh*t is about to get real,” Taylor promised.

Well, this bodes well for RHOC fans that want the cast to go for the jugular. And while Taylor did not clarify whether she herself was ready to explode, there are plenty of candidates who could.

Catch the Real Housewives of Orange County Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

