Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Accuses Police of ‘Unlawful Seize’ During DUI Arrest

It looks like bad decisions regularly swim in this gene pool. While Kim Zolciak has been busy losing her family’s entire savings (allegedly), her two oldest daughters are struggling as well. Recently Brielle Biermann was clocked by American Express for unpaid bills and last summer Ariana Biermann received her very own DUI.

It wasn’t a great look for Ariana who was arrested in August 2022 for driving under the influence. Under the influence of what is the question. She was underage and pulled by cops after she hit another car. Now she wants all of the evidence retrieved from her car thrown out. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and Radar has the scoop.

The “unlawful seize” of it all …

Last year the Don’t Be Tardy alum had a run-in with another automobile and the law. Now she is demanding prosecutors not be allowed to utilize the stuff “illegally” taken from her car during the trial. Good luck with that, honey.

Court documents show Ariana feels the evidence “gathered after the initial stop and detention of” her car should be exempt from being used. People in Hell want ice water and they don’t get that either.

During the summer of 2022 Ariana was 20 years old and fancy-free in Forsyth County, GA until she rammed another car. When cops came she denied being tipsy but admitted to smoking a weed vape pen the night before. SURE, JAN.

Per the police report, officers at the scene advised they were fully able to smell alcohol emitting from Ariana’s mouth and said her clothes smelled drunk as well. Ultimately Ariana was presented with some lovely silver bracelets when she had a “noticeable” sway during the sobriety test.

The fruit of Kim’s loins was booked for misdemeanor DUI, very popular these days. She also received a citation for misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, as well as underage alcohol/possession/purchase of alcohol. My goodness! Naturally, Ari was bailed out of the slammer mere hours after being booked.

Her court motion states at the time of the “initial detention,” “sufficient facts did not exist to support even an articulable suspicion that Defendant was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or that any other criminal activity was underfoot.” Boy her lawyer is really lawyering on that one.

Her rights have been violated?

Ariana further said she had no previous traffic violations. She believes being held was an “unlaw warrantless seizure, not supported by probable cause or articulable suspicion, violating her rights under the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.” OR it was removing a dangerous person from the strong possibility of harming or killing someone else whilst driving under the influence. Allegedly.

The motion demands the court remove the “illegally obtained” evidence from her car and not to “use, mention or otherwise refer to such evidence at the trial.” Additionally, wants any refusal of taking a chemical test at the accident scene to be thrown out. Basically, she wants to pretend it never happened. She justified by saying “The machine on which [Ariana] was to be tested was not being operated with all its electronic and operating components as prescribed by its manufacture properly attached and in good working order.”

A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

