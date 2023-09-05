Kim Zolciak Claims SHE Wanted To Sell Their Mansion, Not Kroy Biermann

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s divorce continues to be one of the most puzzling reality TV divorces in recent memory. First, they were headed towards Splitsville. Then, they weren’t. The only certain thing is that some serious financial problems are plaguing that household. Kroy hasn’t played football in years. Bravo canceled Don’t Be Tardy. And the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star (allegedly) has a nasty gambling problem.

As all the money problems began to pile up, reports indicated that Kroy demanded the sale of their $3 million home. It was already on the brink of foreclosure as the family struggled to make ends meet. Now, Kim is clapping back. And she says it wasn’t just Kroy’s idea to sell their home. It was hers!

A mutual decision

TMZ caught up with Kim outside of an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles. With all of these financial problems, she should be eating SpaghettiOs and ramen noodles rather than dining out at expensive Italian restaurants, but whatever.

When the paparazzi asked her about the ongoing battle for the $3 million home, she quickly dismissed the idea that it was Kroy demanding the sale. She claimed it was mutual and actually her idea. She told the paparazzi, “I told him what to do, baby,” as she strutted from the restaurant.

That’s a much different tale from what Kroy’s lawyers initially indicated. They were just requesting an emergency hearing over the house because they claimed Kim wasn’t pitching to pay it. She’s supposed to sell her designer items to help throw down money toward the bills, but it doesn’t sound like that’s happening.

What did Team Kroy have to say?

Kroy’s lawyer explained, “Throughout the marriage, Respondent spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on online gambling, shoes, purses, clothes, wigs, and wine. Whatever money she does win, borrow, or earn from the sale of her purses, is funneled right back into maintaining her persona of a glamourous woman living a lavish lifestyle.”

So, if it was Kim’s idea to sell the home, why are Kroy and his lawyer going to court and dragging her? Something isn’t right here. We just hope they can find a buyer for that house.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT WAS KIM’S IDEA TO SELL THE HOUSE OR KROY’S? DO YOU BELIEVE THEY’LL ACTUALLY DIVORCE THIS TIME?