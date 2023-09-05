Meredith Marks Reveals She’s ‘Blindsided Frequently’ in Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4

It’s finally time for the premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 and it’s up in the air how the show will fare in a post-Jen Shah sentencing world. The cast has big shoes to fill after a controversial first few seasons that had fans glued to the drama. Producers knew they had to pull out the big guns — it’s the sole reason they brought Mary Cosby back into the mix. She’s reality TV gold, albeit, a bit of a wackadoo.

Meredith Marks is headed into RHOSLC Season 4 in a weird place, friendship-wise. The icy star still has beef with her old bestie Lisa Barlow and she lost an ally now that Jen is behind bars. A teaser clip shows a feud between Whitney Rose and Meredith over bubble baths, of all topics. Meredith has hinted that it’ll be a volatile season, but it’s yet to be seen just exactly how the group dynamics will shift. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, she revealed that some of the heat heads her way in the coming episodes.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is staying rocky

Meredith warned fans that she’ll be on the receiving end of some of the drama this upcoming season. She teased that we’ll see her both engaging and disengaging, which is exactly the vagueness I expect from the queen of bubble baths.

Who knows if bathing was the reason Meredith claims she wasn’t so “laser-focused” this season, resulting in her getting “blindsided” a few times. “It wasn’t once, it wasn’t twice — it was a lot,” Meredith teased. Give it to us.

The Jen Shah drama dominating the past few seasons has made me miss the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City girls a lot. Well, maybe not Heather Gay and Whitney as much after the chaos they caused during Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

