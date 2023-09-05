Where Does Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s Friendship Stand?

Being in the pressure cooker that is the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City did a serious number on Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow’s friendship. They were once thick as thieves, and then a jaw-dropping hot mic moment at the end of Season 2 changed everything. What happens next?

As hilarious and quotable as Lisa’s rant was, we know it cut Meredith to the core. We couldn’t stop hearing her complain about it. In Season 3, we watched Lisa try to repent for her major mistake, but Meredith, the ice queen, was hesitant about letting her back into her life.

In the trailer for Season 4, there was a clip of Meredith and Lisa, once again, seemingly going head to head. But, according to Meredith, that doesn’t mean she and Lisa are still enemies. In an interview with E! News, she teased what we can expect from her and her former bestie this season.

Frenemies, friends, or neither?

When chatting with the publication, Meredith teased that this season’s drama is a little less heavy than it was for the past two years. It’s amazing how much lighter things can feel when there’s no longer a felon in your midst.

“I think it’s definitely better than it was last year, so that’s a positive,” Meredith said of her dynamic with the group this season. “But, again, it’s moving parts. We’re real people with real feelings and so there are times where you see ups and downs. Trust has to be rebuilt, and it takes a moment.”

According to Meredith, Season 4 of RHOSLC will give us a firsthand look into how that trust gets rebuilt between the two. She urged us to tune in to see their “bold journey” back to friendship. And although the trailer shows another heated exchange between Meredith and Lisa, it doesn’t sound like Meredith is the one to blame.

“I can tell you that at any point where I am angry or upset this year, it is a reaction to the way I was treated by somebody or some people,” Meredith explained. “I did not instigate any problems, but there certainly were plenty of them.”

The return of Mary Cosby

Although Meredith and Lisa are at least back on speaking terms, she still has a way to go before returning to where they used to be. For now, it sounds like Mary Cosby might be Meredith’s number-one friend in the group. When chatting with the outlet, she gushed over having the First Lady of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church back in the mix.

“It’s great to have Mary back because, first of all, she’s my friend,” Meredith said of the upcoming season. “Second of all, she brings a humor that just is different. She’s unintentionally very funny, and she’s very honest and direct with her opinions, which tends to be a somewhat entertaining delivery, too.”

We’ll see how Meredith and Lisa work out their differences when Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4 premieres September 5th at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MEREDITH AND LISA CAN FULLY RECOVER FROM THEIR FALLING OUT? WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ON MEREDITH AND MARY’S FRIENDSHIP?