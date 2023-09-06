Meredith Marks’ Marriage ‘Better Than It’s Ever Been’ With Husband Seth

Meredith Marks’ marriage has been a topic of conversation since the premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She and husband, Seth Marks, who wed in 1996, even separated briefly during Season 1, with Seth working in another state and commuting to see Meredith and their three children.

But after working with a couple’s counselor, Meredith and Seth got back on track and are even enjoying each other’s company. Cue the “creepy bathtub” scene, as it became known on the Season 4 premiere.

This couple has endured a lot. No thanks, also, to Lisa Barlow’s miked rant during which she suggested that Meredith slept with other men in New York. But public opinion is on their side. So, the couple decided to launch a relationship podcast called Hanging by a Thread.

Meredith suggests the name of her podcast reflects the state of her marriage with Seth

Hanging by a Thread will launch in the next few weeks. As for the premise, Meredith told PEOPLE that, “It’s a podcast about relationships, because we’re perpetually hanging by a thread, even though I will say our relationship is better than it’s ever been. I think all relationships are somewhat perpetually hanging by a thread. But it’s interesting working together.”

Meredith’s honesty about all aspects of her relationship is refreshing. She never sugar-coated anything, and that’s admirable for a reality TV star.

“We spend a huge amount of time together already just because we do travel so much, and a lot of times, he’s working all day from the same space I’m in,” she added.

For some couples, spending so much time together could present additional challenges. Meredith called it “another element” of relationship complexity. And though they argue, Meredith revealed that it’s just bickering.

“We haven’t had that many fights about it, but sometimes it’s like, ‘Well, you said you’d handle this.’ It’s irritation. Nothing major,” Meredith explained.

It will be interesting for RHOSLC fans to follow this podcast. As for Season 4 of the hit reality TV show, it’s shaping up to be very entertaining.

Catch the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on ET on Bravo.

