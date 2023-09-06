Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Newbie Monica Garcia Slams ‘Orange’ Lisa Barlow After ‘Micro-Aggressions’

Here we go! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City newbie Monica Garcia is coming in HOT after Lisa Barlow’s questionable comments on last night’s episode.

In case you missed it, Monica has a real connection to the disgraced Jen Shah. Apparently, she used to be one of her assistants who ran errands for her back in the day. During the RHOSLC Season 4 premiere, Lisa said that the Monica viewers are seeing today isn’t the Monica from years past. She described that version of Monica to be a woman with “fair skin” and “blonde” hair.

According to Lisa, Monica’s makeover is so drastic that if you asked her to pick Monica out of a line of people for a police interrogation, she wouldn’t be able to.

Now that Monica has had time to process, she’s coming for blood.

Monica is setting the tone

In an Instagram post, Monica shared a past photo of her posing with Lisa and Angie Katsanevas. In the caption, she wasted no time addressing Lisa.

“WHEW!!!!! The first photo was taken June 17, 2022. Didn’t realize I was so unrecognizable with my fair skin back then, too,” she said. “The way some people are so damn comfortable lying. It’s WILD.”

Monica noted one of Lisa’s comments that she met her while running one of Jen’s many errands.

“I wasn’t meeting Jen at the airport, LISA. I met YOU at the airport because YOU were ALSO running an “errand” for Jen.”

“That was actually the first time we met in person. Aside from our countless phone convos, but keep comin’ with all that BS. Unreal.”

Finally, moving on to Lisa’s statements about her appearance, Monica held her feet to the fire over her use of “micro-aggressions.”

“You couldn’t pick me out of a police lineup or witness protection?” she wrote. “You couldn’t have said a party or crowd? I see you.”

And she didn’t stop there; the new RHOSLC star continued, referencing Lisa’s statements about her skin.

“The way you made the most uneducated statement of the episode with your fair skin, blonde hair comment,” she wrote. “As if Latinas can’t have lighter skin or have blonde hair?”

“I know what you’re implying; we all do.”

Well. We said we’d keep a close eye on Monica’s relationship with Lisa throughout the season. But look no further. Ladies and gents, we have the first feud of an exciting season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues Tuesdays at 9/8c.

