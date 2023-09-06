Taylor Armstrong Reveals Biggest Regret From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Longtime fans know that Taylor Armstrong made history as the first Housewife to transfer franchises. She went from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to Real Housewives of Orange County.

Fans may also recall that, despite being a Beverly Hills OG, she didn’t always have the best time there. Still, she was happy to rejoin Bravo in Orange County. And she got the chance to chat with Andy Cohen about that very thing.

Taylor recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to discuss all things Housewives. During the After Show, a pair of fans called in to ask Taylor, “During your time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, what would you say was your biggest regret?”

Why Taylor likes OC more than BH

Taylor pondered for a brief moment before starting to say, “My biggest regret was,” but she cut herself off as Andy said, “Well,” as if knowing the answer. The group laughed and Taylor asked Andy, “Wait, what do you think my biggest regret was? You know more.”

“Well, it was a very troubled time in your life,” Andy said with vagueness. Taylor agreed and expounded, “I think the biggest regret was that I really couldn’t speak my mind because my home life was such a disaster. And that’s been so great being on the OC is that I get to be my real self and that’s been such a blessing, so, thanks for having me back, Andy.”

It was a genuinely tender moment, punctuated by the audience’s reaction. Andy said he was so happy to see Taylor on Ultimate Girls Trip, adding, “It’s just so weird that so much time has passed. And I have to assume that you felt like the ship had kind of sailed?”

Taylor agreed it was a surprise to be back, but added, “It’s been so much better because I’ve had the opportunity to get to know these women without all the stress of my personal life.” She said it was a blessing to become their friend and get to know their relationships.

