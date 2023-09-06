The Challenge’s Kyle Christie Announces Engagement

Stars of The Challenge continue moving up in the world, making celebratory strides toward the future. Kyle Christie is the most recent star making milestones, getting engaged to his partner, Vicky Turner.

Kyle and Vicky have been together since 2018, and the two have looked happy as ever. Even since back then, it was clear the couple would be together for the long haul. Their seriousness was only solidified when the two had a baby together.

In 2021, they welcomed their son, Crew Jax, to the world. The couple was overflowing with happiness, and it would appear things haven’t changed much since then. The two are still as joyous as ever, and now, they’ve capitalized on that joy with their next important milestone.

Kyle’s Italian engagement to Vicky

Kyle proposed to his long-term partner while the two were vacationing in Italy. In the video posted to Instagram, the two were getting comfy and cozy at the front of a small yacht. Kyle knelt down and Vicky smiled and laughed while nodding, appearing pleasantly surprised by the proposal.

They captioned their joint post writing, “Mr & Mrs Christie coming soon…here’s to forever [ring emoji, heart emoji].” Several other TV personalities popped up in the comments to congratulate the pair, some from The Challenge and others from Geordie Shore. Wes Bergmann wrote, “I’m really proud of Vicki getting over her crush on me so she could marry the next best guy.”

Paulie Calafiore wrote, “Alright alright… I guess you’re allowed to visit the motherland without my permission for this. Felicitazioni. Congratulazioni per il tuo fidanzamento ❤️” Kyle replied with, “I had to put that through google translate because I was positive it was going to say “F*ck you Kyle I’m still voting you in” [emojis] but it doesn’t, thanks man.”

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF KYLE AND VICKY’S ENGAGEMENT? WHAT WAS YOUR REACTION TO THE NEWS?