Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Breakup Is Incredibly Sketchy, Here’s Why

Summer House viewers were stunned to hear that Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard decided to call off their wedding, which was planned for November 17. The two began their relationships as roommates, which turned into friends, which finally turned into lovers over the last year. While their Montauk housemates were shocked by the beach proposal, Lindsay, who wore a shoulder-padded dress, clearly knew the question was coming.

What fans thought would be a whirlwind romance has now sunk to the depths like the Titanic. The break has not been clean, with multiple rumors surfacing regarding what really happened between the two Bravo stars.

Theory 1: Carl Cheated On Lindsay

Word on the street is Carl has allegedly been unfaithful to Lindsay. The blonde was reportedly blindsided by the whole affair. There haven’t been many details about the mystery woman. Still, it is pretty obvious she would have to be an ordinary woman, not a Bravo personality, as that type of secret would have been outed by an excited glam squad member in no time. It doesn’t help that the rumor mill has also gossiped about a pregnancy scare.

Now the tea is that the pregnancy scare wasn’t with his fiancé, Lindsay, but rather with the women he had allegedly been cheating with. All we can come up with is that the woman may have led Carl to believe that she was actually pregnant, forcing him to come clean to Lindsay, ultimately ending their engagement. Carl is clearly in his “Who gon’ check me, boo?” era.

Theory 2: Carl Struck a Deal

Only Bravo producers knew that Carl was going to call off the wedding, leaving friends and family out of pocket for the hotel. A source told Us Weekly, “The deadline to cancel their rooms and receive a refund is over, so many guests were left to eat the costs.” It is hard to decide when to tell the woman you’re going to marry that she isn’t walking down the aisle. However, what may be worse is there are rumors Carl had a partnership with said hotel.

This would mean that if he had revealed the breakup sooner to the guests, he would have been on the hook for the hotel costs. The couple had chosen to have a destination wedding in Mexico, with the hotel still unknown. Carl is a professional salesman, so it isn’t too far-fetched that he financed a way to have his wedding at a lower cost in return for advertising the resort.

After cross-checking Beachy Vows and AtelierA’s websites, it looks like the two wedding planning companies work with the same three hotels: Hard Rock Rivera Maya, Grand Velas Cabo, and Hard Rock Vallarta.

After rechecking Carl’s Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself on the hotel’s bridge taking in the sun, it can be concluded that he and Lindsay were looking to say their vows at the Hard Rock Rivera Maya, as they have a matching wooden overpass too. Carl may have burned a few bridges with the breakup, but this one lone wooden arch just sold him out.

Theory 3: Carl Checked Out

A source told Us Weekly that Carl hadn’t been emotionally invested in his relationship with Lindsay for a while. Even if Carl wasn’t being unfaithful, it seems he emotionally checked out long before calling off the engagement.

Sometimes love runs its course, and perhaps the idea of his relationship with Lindsay kept Carl more invested than his actual love for her. It could be that Carl lost his romantic feelings for Lindsay, but didn’t work up the courage to break things off until now.

Theory 4: Carl’s Mom Stepped In

There have also been rumors that Carl’s mother stepped in to stop her son from making a big mistake by marrying Lindsay. The son and his mother have always had a super close relationship, but it seemed as if Sharon Radke embraced Lindsay.

However, whether or not Mama Radke had a heart-to-heart with Carl isn’t known yet to us, but knowing his sobriety journey and how much she loves him, she may have done just that.

