Carl Radke Thought About Ending Lindsay Hubbard Relationship for a ‘Long Time’

The breakup between Summer House babes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke stunned most of us. Years earlier, the couple dated briefly before ending it, but remained friends. But before Season 6, the couple had reunited romantically.

Carl proposed in August 2022, while Bravo cameras were rolling. Filming then started for Season 8 of the show. And Lindsay recently celebrated her bridal shower with co-stars Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, and Danielle Olivera.

Wedding planning was going full-steam ahead. The couple was set to tie the knot in November in Mexico. Until Carl slammed on the matrimonial brakes.

Carl wanted out for a while

A source told US Weekly, “Lindsay was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off, but it was a long time coming for Carl. He wasn’t in this relationship emotionally for a while.” Yikes.

“Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough,” the insider stated. I’m sure that Carl ending their engagement on camera didn’t help matters. That was really low. Did Tom Sandoval give Carl some relationship tips?

Meanwhile, Lindsay’s former bestie, Danielle, had her back. Last season, the friends were not in a good place. But Danielle recently commented on a clip from the Sex and the City movie where Carrie Bradshaw confronted Mr. Big when he left her at the altar. A furious Charlotte York screamed at Mr. Big when he tried to give his reasons.

Queens of Bravo shared the clip of the movie, and Danielle sounded off in the comments. “Just call me Charlotte from now on,” she wrote. I’m glad that Lindsay has the support of some of her friends and co-stars. She is going to be dealing with a heartbreaking season of filming.

