Gigi Hadid Getting ‘Romantic’ With Music Producer Cole Bennett

Model Gigi Hadid has a lot on her plate. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans first met her as Yolanda Foster’s daughter. Yolanda’s almond recommendation will live on in infamy.

Gigi dated One Direction star Zayn Malik off and on for almost six years. In 2020, they welcomed their daughter, Khai. The duo pulled the plug for good after Zayn was allegedly involved in an altercation with Yolanda. Zayn pleaded no contest to four charges of criminal harassment relating to the incident. He was given 360 days of probation.

After dating Leonardo DiCaprio, and enjoying a “situationship,” Gigi has moved on. US Weekly has the scoop.

Gigi has a new love interest

The model is reportedly “moving in a romantic direction” with Cole Bennett. Gigi and the music producer were seen together twice in a few weeks. Someone book the wedding planner!

“They’ve been friends for a few years. They’ve been playing coy about their status, but they mesh really well together,” a source stated.

A second insider said, “He lights up around her.” Gigi reportedly thinks Cole’s vibe is “refreshing.”

The first source claimed that the mom of one is “ready for something more serious” after dating Leo. Of course, Leo and Gigi’s age difference may have played a factor. He is 48 years old while Gigi is 28 years old.

But while she does have time for a romantic life, Gigi’s main focus is co-parenting with Zayn for her daughter, Khai. “I work when my daughter is with her dad, and that’s the time I have. I will literally fit in as many jobs as I can on those days,” Gigi told NET-A-PORTER. “I’m sometimes a crazy person, but if it means a lot to me, then I do it. … The jobs I choose to fill that time with have to be ones that are fulfilling to me,” she added.

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November.

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD THAT GIGI IS DATING SOMEONE NEW? WHAT DID YOU THINK OF HER DATING LEO?