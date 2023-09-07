Love Is Blind Star Expecting First Baby With Her Man

Given how volatile reality TV relationships can be, it’s always nice to see a former reality star in a healthy, happy relationship. Such is the case for Shaina Hurley, who appeared on Love Is Blind Season 2.

While Shaina built connections on the show, even getting engaged to another competitor, she broke off the engagement soon enough and exited the show. But things worked out all the better for her as a result. Shaina met Christos Lardakis, and the two fell for each other.

After a year of seeing each other, the two tied the knot. They had a courthouse wedding followed by a ceremony in Greece. Those who followed Shaina’s relationship could see just how happy she was. Now, the pair have reached another important milestone.

The Love Is Blind family grows

Shaina and Christos announced that they have a baby on the way. Shaina spoke with PEOPLE about the monumental occasion. “We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!” Shaina said.

She further added, “We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!” The couple also shared the news via Instagram where they showcased ultrasounds of the incoming infant. Shaina captioned the news, “We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon.”

One fan commented on the post, asking, “Soooo is this counted as the first LIB baby?❤️ Congrats!!” Shaina replied, “I think they want people who got married on love is blind.” Several other commenters jumped in to voice their congratulations, including LIB’s Chelsea Griffin, who wrote, “SO excited for y’all!!!”

Love is Blind Season 5 begins on September 22, streaming on Netflix.

