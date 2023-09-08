Rumor: Carl Radke Got Mistress Pregnant Before Lindsay Hubbard Split

Summer is about to get a whole lot messier thanks to Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s impending breakup. The pair were just a couple of months away from saying “I do” before Carl allegedly marched cameras over to HubbHouse and dumped her for Summer House fans to see. It’s going to be dramatic all around and makes me even more excited about the end of the real summer season. Summer House summer is just so much more entertaining.

Neither Lindsay nor Carl have made any comments about the breakup, so the rumor mill has been churning. Some people even believe the split isn’t even real at all. So much gossip is enveloping this split it’s like a mini version of Scandoval. Similarly to Vanderpump Rules, RadHouse’s disengagement is shrouded with scandalous rumors that may or may not be true — like a pregnancy scandal.

Carl Radke’s alleged double life

Deuxmoi is always sharing online gossip that causes turmoil in the Hamptons for the Summer House crew. On a recent episode of the Deux U podcast, the anonymous host shared some insight from a tip that puts a whole other spin on Carl and Lindsay’s breakup.

The allegation is that Carl had a mistress on the side who apparently had a pregnancy scare. None of this is confirmed at all — Carl and Lindsay haven’t even made a formal statement about their split. Deuxmoi also points out that Rachel Leviss had pregnancy rumors about her when Scandoval broke that were false. But you can never say never when it comes to Bravo drama.

The podcast episode also revealed a rumor about why Carl waited until the last minute to call things off. There’s a separate rumor going around that wedding guests can’t get refunds on their hotel rooms as the cancellation window has passed. Deuxmoi alleges that Carl had a deal with the hotel on the side, so he waited to call things off so he’d still get a check. This is, personally, a bit more difficult to believe that Carl would plan his life decisions around a sponsorship deal. But again, never say never.

