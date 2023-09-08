Todd and Julie Chrisley To Be Released From Prison Early

Finally, some good news for the Chrisleys! Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley are headed for early release. The federal government pulled the plug on their luxurious lifestyles and convicted them of fraud and tax evasion last year.

But now, according to Page Six, the two former reality stars are getting out early. But there’s a catch.

Justice is (still) served

Todd, Julie, and their children have all been lobbying for shorter sentences since they landed in hot water in June 2022. In their eyes, they did nothing wrong and should still be living the lux life for everyone to enjoy on USA Network. The United States Justice Department had other plans.

Todd received a 12-year sentence, and Julie earned seven. Records show that Todd’s release date has been moved up by nearly two years to January 22, 2033. Only a few more sleeps to go! For Julie, her sentence was reduced by 14 months. So, she’ll be set free on October 19, 2028.

The news of the reduced sentences came amid reports that Todd was requesting home confinement instead of sitting in prison. His lawyer argued that he was stuck living in “squalor” behind bars and that a more suitable punishment would be served at home. They got a big fat “no” on that request.

Why do they get to leave early?

So, why did their sentences suddenly get adjusted? Did all of the complaining they’ve been doing behind bars finally work? Is someone out there with the Department of Corrections a fan of Savannah Chrisley’s podcast? Not quite. Their lawyer explained the shortened sentences were because of their good behavior.

“Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences,” the lawyer explained. “I believe Todd is down to 10 years, and Julie is now at five years.”

The lawyer also predicted that the Chrisleys could see even further reductions in their time behind bars due to recent changes in sentencing guidelines. There’s still hope for the Chrisleys, but don’t expect to see the entire family back together for a few more years.

