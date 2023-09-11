Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann Are ‘A Constant Yo-Yo,’ Says Insider

Oh please, NOT THIS AGAIN. Buckle up guys because Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are still out on these streets acting foolish. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alums are now internet meme-worthy due to their antics.

Let’s be clear. These two shouldn’t be together but at this point, they deserve each other. Amid financial issues and a marriage breakdown, Kimbo and Kroy can’t seem to reach a reasonable agreement at least for the sake of their children. From divorce filings to reconcilings, Kim and Kroy’s hamster wheel keeps on spinning and their friends are irritated. So is the general public. Us Weekly has the scoop.

Something in the milk isn’t clean here

Supposedly Kroy filed for divorce from Kim for a second time after he couldn’t pay for the August McMansion mortgage. However, according to Kim, they are “living as husband and wife” and got back together after Kim was served the papers.

An insider close to the situation said, their relationship status could change again.

“They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end.” It’s actually a pretty disgusting display. Kim gets on her social media and asks for Botox references when her daughter is paying to keep the lights on. Allegedly.

The source continued, “They’re back together today. But they could be off tomorrow.” Okay but are they back together? Have we heard from Kroy or could he possibly be tied up in the basement with a wig stuffed in his mouth to muffle the sounds of his crying?

“It was actually more shocking when they initially filed because they never saw any problems in their marriage. They believed Kim and Kroy had an amazing marriage and would be together forever,” the insider shared.

“They’re thrilled that they’ve decided to work on things. Everybody sees that Kim and Kroy have an incredible bond, and they’re confident they’ll spend the rest of their lives together.” Sure, Jan. Only because misery loves company and Kroy can’t afford to go anywhere else but Best Western.

Just last week Kroy was allegedly trying to force Kimbo out of the house so he could sell it. Honestly, none of this is fair to those four children. As always, Team Kids. Both Kroy and Kim can kick rocks at this point.

