RHOSLC Preview: ‘Unhinged’ Lisa Barlow Loses $60K Ring

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City typically wastes no time getting to business at the beginning of their seasons. If it’s not Mary Cosby slamming Jen Shah for smelling like a hospital, then it’s an “unhinged” (according to Heather Gay) Lisa Barlow searching frantically for her lost ring.

In a new sneak peek of episode 2 of RHOSLC, the ladies search high and low for Lisa’s missing $60K diamond ring. In the video posted by Entertainment Tonight, Heather is seen narrating the chaotic moment from inside her bathroom stall.

“I’m hiding in the bathroom,” Heather said in a behind-the-scenes video she recorded of the interaction. “Lisa’s gone completely unhinged,” she continued, as Lisa could be heard screaming in the background, asking for help. But before the Beauty Lab + Laser owner could begin helping, she had to capture this moment for the show’s fans.

Will Lisa find her missing ring?

#RHOSLC Sneak Peek: Lisa loses a $60k ring in the Palm Springs airport bathroom! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/SWYd9Ov8A1 — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) September 11, 2023

Even though we couldn’t see the moment Lisa lost her ring in 4K, Heather’s dramatic storytelling skills were enough for us. “She came out with her pants half down,” Heather said, “screaming about having lost one of her rings.”

And before you knew it, there were the screams. “Oh my god, John is going to kill me!” Lisa said before Heather added, “This is not a great start to a girls’ trip.”

Eventually, Lisa met the other women, Mary included, at baggage claim before explaining the ring’s sentimental value. She did, however, mention filing a report with airport security, hoping someone would return it if found.

But that hope seemed too good to be true for some of the other ladies. “Someone stole that,” Monica Garcia said in her confessional. “It’s at the pawnshop like Sublime said.”

On the other hand, Mary, who is known for a shady comment or two, gave her two cents as well.

“I don’t think that ring was worth that,” she said. “I don’t think it was worth 60 thousand.”

