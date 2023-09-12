Kroy Biermann’s Lawyer Squashes Kim Zolciak’s Hopes for Reconciliation

Time’s up for Kim Zolciak, but I’m not entirely sure she knows it. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is happily sailing on the river of denial and not taking care of her business. Now her business is divorcing her and trying to put her on the streets.

But Kim might be allowing the delulu to get ahead of her. While she believes her marriage to Kroy Biermann is a work in progress, Kroy is progressing his way to court. Us Weekly has the details.

All bets are off for Kim

While Kimbo was professing that all was well within the Biermann McMansion, no one had heard from Kroy. Last we knew, he had filed for divorce a second time because Kim couldn’t seem to stop her wily ways. Then Kim started saying they were still living as “husband and wife” which led many to consider asking for a photo of Kroy with the latest newspaper date.

Thankfully Kroy is not being held anywhere against his will, and he has finally entered the chat. According to his attorney, the divorce is ON. “I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend,” the lawyer began.

“There is no reconciliation, his [Kroy’s] resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not waivered,” Kroy’s attorney said. Recently Kim and Kroy’s friends commented on the doomed marriage. “They’re all over the place. It’s a constant yo-yo that never seems to end. They’re back together today. But they could be off tomorrow,” an insider shared.

Additionally, Kroy wants the McMansion sold without haste to try and pay some bills. Naturally, Kim declared selling the home was her idea. “He is asking that the court order the house to be placed on the market and, hopefully, sold immediately,” Kroy’s attorney explained.

“If the court orders it, then the court can enforce the order. It is taking control out of the hands of the parties. And this is exactly what needs to be done at this point,” he added. Kroy also wants full custody of their four kids who have remained in the home with the toxic couple this entire time.

