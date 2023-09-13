Jen Shah’s Marriage ‘Strong’ Despite Prison Sentence, Husband ‘100% Behind’ Her

Jen Shah is seven months into her five-and-a-half year prison sentence. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast filmed an entire season without her, but she’s still very much a lasting legacy on the show. Heck, Bravo even cast someone that testified against her in the trial.

With the Season 4 premiere of RHOSLC behind us, it seems it’s time to check in with Bryan Federal Prison Camp’s most glamorous inmate. And it seems that she and Sharrieff Shah want to show a united front.

Coach is “100% behind Jen”

A rep for the couple revealed a relationship update to People. Despite her incarceration and the challenges that come with it, Jen and Coach Shah are “going strong.”

“Jen and Coach Shah are doing really well,” the rep said of their continued contact. “He still sees her often, and they talk on the phone frequently. There are still ups and downs, of course, due to the long distances but their marriage is still going strong.”

Most importantly, as anyone could imagine for Jen, she still has the unwavering love of her man.

“He’s so supportive of her [and] still very much by his wife. He’s 100% behind Jen,” the insider added.

There was speculation among the RHOSLC ladies at the end of Season 3 whether Coach would stick it by Jen in her darkest hour. It seems that their concerns were misguided. For now, anyway.

Jen was arrested in March 2021 and charged with conspiracy to commit wire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. After insisting that she was innocent, the former reality TV star changed her plea to guilty in July 2022.

She was originally sentenced to 6.5 years in prison. The sentence was reduced by one year shortly after she reported to serve her time. And according to recent records, another two months have been quietly shaved off.

