Kim Zolciak Signs Deal for Reality TV Return on The Surreal Life

Friends it looks like after an extremely long hiatus, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is returning to reality television. But you won’t be seeing Kim on any Bravo favorites.

This is going to be very interesting. Kimbo has signed on to participate in one of unscripted television’s biggest messes. Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to present the newest member of The Surreal Life, Ms. Kimberleigh Marie Zolciak. And yes, that’s how she spells her government name.

Back to life, back to reality …

Well, at least she has a job and I can’t think of anyone in more need of a check than Kim. According to TMZ, she’s coming back to the small screen and will be featured along with other “stars” on MTV’s 8th season of The Surreal Life.

What’s the over/under for Kim staying in the house longer than 48 hours? This situation isn’t ideal for Kim, but beggars can’t be choosers and she’s currently on Team Beggar. Amid massive financial issues with Kroy Biermann and an impending divorce, Kim needs to come up with some cash.

Get a load of who Kimbo will be spending a great deal of time with. First, we have Chet Hanks. He’s the incredibly annoying son of Tom Hanks who basically cosplays as B-rad from Malibu’s Most Wanted. Professional athlete and all-around fancy dresser Johnny Weir will also be in the house, and hopefully, Kim won’t get on his bad side.

Singer Macy Gray is joining the ride, though Macy seems rather reserved and will probably sit in a corner and try to remain unbothered. Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke will probably be questioning her life choices. I’m thinking maybe a house band can be formed because O.T. Genasis who is a rapper and actor will be on the show as well. Between Macy, Ally, O.T., and Kim, a new supergroup could be in our midst.

Josie Canseco also signed up and I guess maybe she can give Kimbo some pro-tips on … posing. Last weekend, the cast flew all the way to Colombia for production and bless anyone near Kim once she starts going through gambling withdrawals.

Good luck to everyone involved, we’ll be sending thoughts and prayers. At this time, there is no perceived air date for Season 8 of The Surreal Life.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THE CAST? HOW LONG DO YOU GIVE KIM BEFORE SHE HAS A MELTDOWN AND LEAVES?