Meredith Marks Hints She May Know the Truth About Heather Gay’s Black Eye

Heather Gay’s unanswered-for black eye became its own character during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Heather’s shiner mysteriously manifested during the cast’s trip to Arizona and became a large topic of conversation throughout the episodes thereafter and at the reunion. Though fans and cast members have fervently speculated about who or what caused it, we still don’t know. However, there’s a chance that all of the speculation and theories could soon be put to rest because fellow RHOSLC star Meredith Marks just hinted that Bravo might FINALLY give up the goods.

Meredith suggested she knows what happened and we might find out too

In a September 6 sit-down, Us Weekly asked Meredith about a topic that has remained on our minds even as a fresh season with some new cast members is upon us. When Meredith was asked if she knows the cause of Heather’s injured eye AND if we’ll find out this season, she played coy and answered “maybe.” The interviewer asked her to clarify which question her answer applied to, and Meredith replied “both.” So you’re saying there’s a chance!

Heather initially said she didn’t want to discuss her bruise due to her embarrassment about being “blacked out” and forgetting what happened, but at an event a few months later for her book Bad Mormon, changed her tune and revealed that there most likely is footage of what happened. She then said the reason we never got the answers is because Bravo didn’t show it. So, it was their editing that confused things.

“The black eye edit, that was so messy and so weird, and so much was happening outside of the scenes that just didn’t track, and it was stupid. But there [were] cameras everywhere, and they should have footage of it, and I don’t know why they’re not showing it.”

Could that footage finally surfacing be what Meredith is hinting at? It’s worth mentioning that probably 99% of fan and cast speculation revolves around Jen Shah being the culprit and Heather staying quiet about it to protect her (at that time) already-on-thin-legal-ice friend. Jen plummeted through that ice and is locked up for six-and-a-half years now though, so she’s no longer present to pull Heather’s loyal strings. Hopefully, Meredith’s hint at the truth surfacing comes to fruition this season.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake city airs at 9/8c Tuesday nights on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE WE’LL FINALLY GET THE ANSWERS ABOUT HEATHER’S BLACK EYE THIS SEASON? WHO OR WHAT DO YOU THINK CAUSED IT?