Heather Gay Reflects On “Rough Girls Trip”And Speculation About Her Black Eye

As far as dysfunctional cast trips go, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has pulled ahead of the pack. The mystery of Heather Gay’s black eye is unparalleled, not to mention the fact that no explanation has been provided. Despite the vague recollections and shifting commentary, the RHOSLC ladies glossed off the issue, either because no one knew what happened, or because no one was willing to speak up.

Heather seemed unwilling or unable to provide any insight, so what were the RHOSLC ladies to do? The trip continued, despite the unease. According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish the squad appeared on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City: After Show to react to what went down in San Diego.

Not one to mince words, Lisa Barlow started off the conversation by bluntly exclaiming, “I was shocked. I was like, ‘who hit her?'”

Meredith Marks and Jen Shah were both in Heather’s room when she revealed her injury to them. Both reacted with shock and disbelief. “Obviously I was surprised,” Meredith said. “I mean, we had all been up pretty late, I don’t know 3, 4am. Left Heather’s room. I went to sleep, like, the last thing I was expecting was….” The text cut off to footage of Heather removing her sunglasses to reveal her black eye to the RHOSLC cast.

During the interview, Heather maintained the joking demeanor she had during the episode. “But you could tell. Like, it was obvious. There was no way I could hide it.” Meredith added, “A little concealer, no one would have noticed. You just needed better glam.”

“Better makeup, better glam,” Heather agreed. While Team Heather and Meredith are taking a decidedly laid-back approach, Whitney Rose and Danna Bui Negrete felt very uneasy about the black eye.

Whitney did not agree with her cousin’s reaction. She said, “I just remember feeling nauseous. Like really concerned for everyone. Like are we safe? And she was trying to be funny about it.”

Danna agreed, “We were concerned. We’re like, ‘we need to take you to the doctor.’ She’s like, ‘It’s fine, I’m fine. Don’t let this ruin your day.'” Considering how much drama had already been played out in San Diego, Heather explained that she didn’t want to ruin the rest of the trip. It’s been disappointing enough that the RHOSLC cast can only take domestic flights while filming.

“As dumb as it sounds, I just wanted to minimize it,” Heather explained. “It had been a pretty rough girls trip. I truly felt a little bit broken, a little bit beat up. Figuratively, and physically. And I just thought, just get through it. Time to make the donuts,” she stated. “Just get through this. And I just wanted to minimize it and try and salvage the trip for what it was.”

Oddly, Heather felt her cast mates brushed off the severity of the issue. She concluded, “I didn’t want anymore feigned concern about me or my eye. Nobody gave a shit, so let’s just move on.”

Danna gave a conflicting reaction. “We’re like no, we’re really concerned. We gotta see what’s going on, like what happened to you?” she recalled.

Whitney added, “And her story kept changing.” Heather indeed kept waffling between not knowing what happened and saying that no one wanted to speak about it.

“She did allude to that,” Whitney said of her cousin. “She goes, ‘Well people know. People know what happened. There’s witnesses.’ And then she looked at me and I go, ‘Heather‘ once again, just me being caring to Heather. ‘I’m like Heather, are you ok?’ and she goes, ‘Whatever you do, if you get a knock on your door at 4am, don’t answer it.'”

Whitney found Heather’s vague accusations potentially damaging to the group. She explained, “And then she started pulling that it could be anyone. And I didn’t like that because that puts a lot of people’s jobs and a lot of people’s futures at risk.”

Lisa also thought Heather should have been more direct. And after all the fighting at the Marilyn Monroe dinner, the Vida Tequila founder thought Heather was unnecessarily playing up the incident.

“The fact that Heather’s being so coy about this, and not just flat out saying what happened to her, we would all stop talking about this,” she opined. “I’m like, ‘Heather do you need more attention? Is this a diversion from last night’s conversation?”

