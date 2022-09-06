Sharna Burgess Isn’t Returning As A Pro On Dancing With The Stars But “Will Be There In Some Capacity”

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess’ life has changed a great deal since Season 30. She competed on DWTS that season with her real-life boyfriend, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.

In February of 2022, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Brian shares one son with actress Vanessa Marcil. Brian and his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox share three sons. Instead of competing with Megan, Sharna strived to create a friendly relationship for the sake of the children.

On June 28, 2022, Brian and Sharna welcomed their son. Sharna shared the news in an Instagram post. She and Brian both posted a beautiful black and white photo of Brian holding his son’s hand. “Zane Walker Green born 6/28 at 12:12,” Sharna’s caption read. She added, “My heart is now forever outside of my body.”

Megan was eager to meet Zane. “She came in and got some Zane snuggle time,” Sharna shared. Megan and Brian’s three sons, Noah, River, and Bodhi, look forward to helping with the baby.

“They are obsessed with him. They come in every morning, they sneak in, they tiptoe to see if they can see baby Zane,” Sharna remarked. “They love giving him love and kisses. They love him so much,” the DWTS pro added.

According to US Weekly, Sharna shared that she wouldn’t be returning as a DWTS pro this season in a video on her Instagram Story. “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right … I have made the really hard decision to not to do the season this year of Dancing With the Stars,” the new mom stated. “There has been a list that was released saying that I would be a pro and I won’t be.”

The fan favorite, who joined the show in 2011, remarked, “I will be there in some capacity. We’re still talking about that.”

Sharna stated that she feels “fit, strong and so ready to dance.” But her new son is, understandably, her top priority. “I was not ready to spend, at minimum, 10 hours a day away from Zane,” Sharna explained. “I’m a full-time breastfeeding mama. And not only that, I am so in love with being a mom.” She continued, “As much as it was hard to say no to Dancing … I have this family and this newborn at home that I may never get these moments back [with].”

Sharna was “waiting for this for so long” and wanted to enjoy every second of being a new mother. “I’m going to live and love every single bit of it. But it does not mean that I won’t be around,” Sharna said. “You will see me, but it will just be in a different way.”

US Weekly reported that several of the dance pros for Season 31 of DWTS were announced by Disney+. The show has moved from ABC to the streaming platform for Season 31 and 32. Pros Witney Carson, Brandon Armstrong, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, and Cheryl Burke were shown in a teaser clip.

Cheryl previously hinted that she might be ready to retire from the show. Val Chmerkovskiy had stated that Season 30 might have been his final one on DWTS. Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson, is pregnant with their first child. The couple shared a sex reveal photo shoot on Instagram. They are having a boy!

DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold revealed that she is stepping away from the show. She posted a photo of herself with her husband and daughter on Instagram. Lindsay wrote in the caption, “This has been one of the hardest decisions to make but ultimately, I have chosen what I feel is best for myself and my family. DWTS has been a part of my life for over 10 years now and when I say I love the show with all of my heart I mean it!!” Lindsay added. The couple is hoping to expand their family. Lindsay isn’t ruling out a DWTS return someday.

Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday, September 19 on Disney+.

[Photo Credit: ABC/Maarten de Boer]