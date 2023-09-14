Kroy Biermann ‘Would NEVER’ Use Divorce for Reality TV Comeback

The first part of the Kim Zolciak divorce saga was so bizarre that everyone immediately questioned its legitimacy. One day, she and Kroy Biermann were at each other’s throats, and the next day, everything was just chill. It was as if nothing had ever happened.

Kim and Kroy were vile to each other. The Don’t Be Tardy stars accused one another of gambling addiction, substance abuse, mental illness, and more. Those aren’t claims that couples usually just bounce back from. Perhaps that’s why Kroy elected to file for divorce again.

Still, as part two of the divorce saga unfolds, skepticism abounds. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans began questioning if Kim was trying to get back on the show. Other reality TV fans wondered if the couple was just trying to become relevant again. If that was the goal, it worked. But Kroy has come out again to refute such claims (and throw Kim under the bus).

Kroy can’t “speak for Kim” and her intentions

Kroy’s lawyer, Marlys A. Bergstrom, shared a statement with Radar Online, assuring everyone that “Kroy … would never use this divorce to get back on reality television.” She also pointed out that “Kroy cannot speak for Kim.” Very subtle (but perhaps not entirely untrue).

Bergstrom went into further detail, explaining, “He would NEVER permit the divorce, the custody dispute, and most importantly, his children, to be fodder for reality television.” That sounds reasonable enough, but in the reality TV world, some people truly would do anything to get on screen.

As for the relationship and sale of their house, Bergstrom said, “Kroy has not waivered on his intent to follow through with the divorce; he is moving forward and will be attending their upcoming status conference in which he will be asking the court to order the sale of the marital residence.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE KIM AND/OR KROY WOULD MANUFACTURE THEIR DIVORCE TO GET ON TV?