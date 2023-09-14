Lindsay Hubbard Removes Wedding Posts From Instagram After Carl Radke Split

That’s one way to respond. Summer House fans were waiting for some sort of reaction from Lindsay Hubbard regarding her shocking split from fiancé Carl Radke in the months before their planned destination wedding in Mexico.

The former publicist has otherwise remained silent on the breakup. But on Monday, she made a very loud statement in the form of a social media purge.

Lindsay hasn’t made any other public statement

Lindsay’s Instagram page is now noticeably absent of both Carl, and any wedding content of her planned nuptials to the former Loverboy VP.

The only sign of Carl that remains are pictures from her 37th birthday celebration, and group shots with friends and the Summer House cast.

Meanwhile, Carl put out a solo statement to the wedding guests, which made its way into the press. The message was not sanctioned by Lindsay, and she has yet to comment on that as well.

Carl had a solution for weddinggoers

“Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in the message to his family and friends.

“We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves,” Carl offered as an explanation.

“The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I’m crushed with how all this transpired. I graciously ask for some patience and grace to heal and recover while we navigate this extremely difficult time,” he said of his ex-fiancée.

Carl then acknowledged the financial strain the wedding put on his guests and suggested some options so that the money wouldn’t be lost.

Finally, he thanked his support system for their understanding. “I’m sorry again this has become such a mess,” Carl concluded. “Thanks for your unconditional love and support during this tough time. Will be in touch with further updates. With love, Carl.”

