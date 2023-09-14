Rachel Leviss Hasn’t Spoken to Tom Sandoval for Months

Tom Sandoval is not doing great right now. There were all too many ways that he benefited from Scandoval. Now, perhaps he’s finally getting his comeuppance. Sure, he’s got Special Forces and Vanderpump Rules Season 11 to look forward to.

However, it seemed that nobody was glad to have him back on Pump Rules, least of all the fans. And no matter how much PR or damage control he does, he already doomed himself a long time ago. Even Bravo seemed to push to fix his public image.

At least fans could take solace in the fact that Rachel Leviss wouldn’t be returning to Season 11. And for all her flaws, Rachel at least seems to be doing a lot better than Tom these days. Perhaps Tom should take a page from her book and disconnect.

Sources told Radar Online that Rachel and Tom haven’t spoken in nearly three months. Fans will recall she checked into a mental health treatment center in March after filming the Season 10 Reunion. She checked out in July earlier this year.

Three months ago would pinpoint the last time they spoke in June. Regardless, Rachel has made it quite clear that he has no intention of communicating with Tom again. She burned that bridge by dragging him in Bethenny Frankel’s podcast interview. Not to mention blocking him on Instagram.

It’s a wonder what Tom has left at this point. He admitted that filming Season 11 was extremely lonely for him. He and Rachel do have one thing still in common — they love to play the victim and bait sympathy. But if even a portion of what Rachel said about Tom in her interview is true, it would make sense why no one would want to associate with him.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air on Bravo in early 2024.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK RACHEL AND TOM SPOKE ABOUT ALL THOSE MONTHS AGO?