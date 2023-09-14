Savannah Chrisley Dating Survivor of Beauty Queen Murder Plot

Well, that’s quite a title and quite an interesting turn of events for Savannah Chrisley. The Chrisley Knows Best alum has had a fairly horrible 2023. Both of her parents are incarcerated and she has full custody of her brother and niece.

It’s not the perfect environment to find romance, but there are few rules in the dating game. After ending a previous engagement and taking a pause to navigate her parents’ legal issues, Sassy is back on the scene. You might think she would go for someone relatively low-key and far from drama – and you would be wrong. She’s hanging out with someone who has ALL of the drama. People has the scoop.

Looking for love in all the wrong places?

Lindsay Shriver and Robert Shriver, Courtesy lshiver/Instagram

I guess this is what happens when both of your parents are in jail and advice isn’t free-flowing. Sassy is taking cleat-chasing to a new level with this one. Apparently, she’s dating former football player, Robert Shiver. You may or may not know Robert managed to survive a murder attempt by his ex-wifey.

Robert’s former spouse Lindsay Shriver had an alleged scheme to extinguish his light after he found out she was having a torrid affair. So Lindsay was this Auburn University cheerleader and Robert played football. You know, the supposed perfect pair.

Lindsay and her side-piece seemingly had a plan to put a hit out on Robert! At the end of July 2023 (yes, this is recent) Bahamas Court News reported Lindsay, the boyfriend, and the hitman were arrested in Abaco, Bahamas. Cops found a WhatsApp message thread detailing the plans to ice Robert. Let this be a lesson to people that putting your plans to kill someone in writing is … STUPID.

There was a break-in at Grabber’s Bar and Grill on Guana and the phone with the smoking gun messages belonged to someone suspected of robbing the bar.

“On July 16, 2023, at Abaco, [the defendants,] while being together did, with a common purpose agree to commit an offense, namely the murder of Richard Shiver,” per the police report.

The hitman, the boyfriend, and Lindsay were not required to enter a plea for the alleged murder scheme. They are all currently sitting in jail in the Bahamas and will go to court on October 5.

That escalated quickly, good luck to Savannah and her new beau.

Catch Sassy as she appears on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when it premiers September 25 on Fox.

