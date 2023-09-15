Austen Kroll Giving Lindsay Hubbard ‘Space’ After Carl Radke Breakup

Austen Kroll is keeping his distance from Summer House friends Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke following news of their breakup. The Southern Charm star and Lindsay shared a brief summer flirtation in 2021, shortly before she and Carl reignited their romance. But rather than sending her a friendly word of encouragement and support, he’s choosing to give her “space.”

Though they’re all friends, he admits he hasn’t been in contact with either Carol or Lindsay since their split. “I’m trying to give them space and privacy while she’s trying to figure it out,” he says. “I’m sure that everyone and their mother is trying to be in contact with them, and I’m trying to give them space.” And to avoid a situation fraught with emotion.

Austen, who we all know loves the spotlight, claims to have more inside information since he’s BFFs with Craig Conover. Craig is dating Paige DeSorbo, who also co-stars on Summer House with Lindsay and Carl. Page Six had all the details.

Avoiding an emotional situation

Doubling down on the “trying to give them space” excuse for not contacting his friends going through a tough time, Austen adds, “I’m sure they’re getting text messages and [getting] blown up like crazy … The last thing they need is another person to do it.”

What Austen fails to see is that he’s not just “another person.” When your friends are in crisis, it’s okay to just let them know you’re there and you care about them. But apparently, he’s not capable of that, since that would require, you know, “emotions.”

Craig had a front-row seat to watch the relationship unravel in the Hamptons over the summer. He claims the breakup will “make more sense” after watching the upcoming season of Summer House. “For two months, we had all dealt with this,” Craig shared. “You know, it’s not like they had a great summer and all of a sudden this happens.” I can’t wait to see it.

Actually, it makes total sense. I’m surprised they got together in the first place since Lindsay’s an entitled monster with no empathy for anyone else and Carl is an emotionally unavailable womanizer. They’re a match made in Hell. When they broke off their engagement, rather than being surprised, I only wondered what took them so long.

