Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon ‘Go at It Hardcore’ During Ultimate Girls Trip

Scary Island Part Two. The location is the same. St. Barts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. A group of Real Housewives have assembled for a luxury vacation in paradise. But of course, they are being followed by Bravo cameras, and drama is to be expected.

During Real Housewives of New York Season 3, Kelly Bensimon famously had a battle of words with Bethenny Frankel. It culminated in the Skinny Girl founder shouting for Kelly to “go to sleep. You’re crazy.” There was a random comment about Alex McCord having a “kabuki-like” face, and Kelly topped off the evening by chomping on Gummy Bears. It was a bizarre evening that lives on in reality TV history.

Well, it seems that Bravo’s hopes to recreate the moment may be realized in the form of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. This time though, it’s Dorinda Medley taking on the former model.

Luann de Lesseps shares the details

At least, that’s the scoop courtesy of Luann de Lesseps. She hung out with TikTok blogger Marc on Fire Island for the finale of PLAY recently and spilled all the tea from filming RHUGT with her former castmates.

“Dorinda and Kelly was brutal. They go at it hardcore,” Marc revealed.

With the promise of a Dorinda-sized feud, fans can only speculate at this time what may have gone down between the two ladies. And what outrageous buzz words could Dorinda have come up with. Clip!

Viewers of the classic RHONY will be missing all that drama from the veteran ladies. Dorinda was never one to shy away from conflict. But what could have happened for things to get “hardcore?”

Perhaps there is something in the water there at St. Barts. Or maybe the island just doesn’t suit Kelly. It remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip is set to air the next season in December.

