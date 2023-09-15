Kristin Cavallari Refuses To Answer Question About Dating Morgan Wallen

New couple alert? Kristin Cavallari appeared flustered when recently asked about her rumored date with country singer Morgan Wallen.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Laguna Beach alum blushed and played coy when asked to reveal the details of her supposed romantic evening with the country crooner.

Fans called in during the Q&A segment to ask about the mystery date and implored the star to reveal who it was, to which Andy replied, “It’s obviously Morgan Wallen.”

Hush hush

Cavallari dodged the question and said, “I’m not answering that question.”

Andy wasn’t about to let it go, though, and mused, “But it’s not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him.”

A statement that Kristin corrected by clarifying that she said she wasn’t “dating him.” We see what you did there, Kristin!

Andy further pressed the issue and added, “Oh, so you went on a date with him because your kids are big fans.”

Kristin’s only replied by zipping her mouth with her fingers! Guess mum’s the word for now.

No more Nashville

Last June, an unnamed fan shared on a gossip blog that Morgan and Kristin were spotted together in Nashville, prompting the dating rumors.

Despite her silence on this issue, Kristin has been pretty open about her dating life since she officially split from her ex Jay Cutler, in 2020. The two share kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, eight, and Saylor, seven.

She recently talked about dating in Nashville and shared that she was pretty over it. “I’ve decided I’m done dating in Nashville,” she said to ET.

She “guaranteed” that she wouldn’t be settling down with a country music star.

Maybe she spoke too soon? Guess we’ll have to wait to find out more.

