Carole Radziwill Slams Bethenny Frankel’s ‘White Savior Complex’

Carole Radziwill has once again slammed Bethenny Frankel. And this time, she’s called her out for having what she says is a white savior complex.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star posted a TikTok of herself giving away some of her leftover makeup to an employee at TJ Maxx.

“So, I came to TJ Maxx with my daughter because the women who work here are so nice,” Bethenny began. “They’re always complimenting me on what we buy. So I wanted to bring them some of the leftover makeup that I’ve opened up and put in a giveaway pile.”

“But it’s all brand new.”

People are not here for Bethenny’s gift-giving

Bethenny going to TJ Maxx and giving the employees her opened, “once used” makeup as a gift.

“Nobody wants your used makeup, lady.” Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/lcwpaVgz2U — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) September 14, 2023

As the video continued, Bethenny recorded herself giving a large amount of makeup in a Ziploc bag to an employee who said she couldn’t accept gifts because of company policy. Despite the rule, Bethenny demanded the lady take the makeup and that she would message TJ Maxx on Instagram so they could make an exception.

Some users were appalled by Bethenny’s actions, saying, “Bethenny has done a lot of good things with her charity, but this isn’t one of them. This is cringeworthy and tone-deaf.” Another user disagreed, saying Bethenny was trying to do something positive. “She is a huge philanthropist!! Don’t hate, show kindness,” they wrote on Twitter.

However, Bethenny’s RHONY co-star, Carole, had something else to say.

“Who sent this to me? Lol. I mean, stop this nonsense,” Carole responded to the TikTok.

“So much to unpack, but I’m not getting paid to do this any longer,” she continued. “But here…one ‘word’: #whitesaviorcomplex.”

Her statement comes weeks after Bethenny made headlines for trying to create a reality TV union with different stars in the industry.

