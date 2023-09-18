Ramona Singer’s New Boyfriend Revealed

As amazing as the new Real Housewives of New York is, it was odd saying goodbye to some of the franchise’s most iconic stars. Ramona Singer spent 13 seasons dishing up drama and serving looks. Nothing gold can stay (although, some would argue Ramona wasn’t exactly gold, but regardless).

Still, with that much time spent on the air, Ramona was an obvious choice for the upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy. But once that comes to an end, Ramona’s future on reality TV feels uncertain. Ramona might be okay with that, however.

Things have certainly been looking up in her personal life. She’s had a mystery boyfriend for over a year now, and the two are very close. Multiple outlets have reported on the PDA-filled fun they’ve had. Fans knew the mystery man as Bill Kent. Now, his true identity has been revealed.

Who is Ramona Singer’s new beau?

An exclusive from The Daily Mail revealed that Ramona’s boyfriend is William ‘Bill’ Luby, a 63-year-old financier based in New Jersey. He is the CEO of a finance company, Seaport Capital. The couple passed their one-year anniversary on Labor Day this year.

Bill’s friend also spoke with The Daily Mail about the relationship. “Bill is absolutely smitten,” they said. “She’s a lot less erratic.” The source also explained that the couple wanted to keep things on the down-low as Bill was finalizing his divorce.

“Bill was going through an expensive divorce and naturally wanted to keep their affair a secret.” But the horizon projects smooth sailing for the couple. “Now he’s officially single, their love has grown even more and there’s even been talk of marriage.” The two are reportedly all too happy together, and more power to them.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy airs in December 2023.

