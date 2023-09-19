Gina Kirschenheiter Posts About ‘Living My Best Life’ in the Wake of Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

Gina Kirschenheiter has been reliving her 2019 DUI ever since it happened, courtesy of Shannon Beador. Her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star seems to love bringing up the incident. It even resurfaced in a recent episode of Season 17, when Shannon made some awful comments about Gina’s kids and the CPS.

Now, after a weekend that saw Shannon arrested and booked on two charges of hit-and-run, and DUI alcohol, it seems the tables have turned. But Gina isn’t gloating. She’s simply getting on with her life and loving every minute of it.

A weekend full of fun

Gina enjoyed a weekend very different from that of Shannon. She spent it celebrating two friends at their wedding. Gina uploaded some of the pictures to her Instagram in a “photo dump,” saying that they included snaps of “me just living my best life.” You should take a look through them because they’re pretty darn adorable.

Honestly, I’m glad Gina’s not come out with instant messages of empathy for Shannon. It would appear fake and contrived. This woman has hauled her over hot coals for a mistake she made in 2019. Shannon won’t ever let her forget that she helped her in her darkest moments. Is that a friend or someone who did something good to make themselves look better?

Whatever the case may be, it’s great to see Gina enjoying herself. The RHOC Season 17 reunion recently filmed, and she was likely going at it with some of her castmates. She promised Andy Cohen she was going to come prepared for battle, after all. Whether or not it was the “dirtiest” reunion ever, as promised by Taylor Armstrong, remains to be seen…

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GINA WILL EVENTUALLY LEND HER SUPPORT TO SHANNON? DOES SHANNON DESERVE GINA’S SUPPORT? WILL THIS BE THE WAKE-UP CALL SHANNON NEEDS?