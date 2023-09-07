Gina Kirschenheiter Ready for Clash With Shannon Beador at RHOC Reunion

Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina Kirschenheiter has been at odds with Shannon Beador all season. When the cast dressed up like each other, Gina bashed Shannon for dressing like her. Her beef? Shannon wore a crazy wig and a sparkly purple dress. Gina called Shannon “cruel” for making fun of her during a difficult time in her life. I must say that Shannon nailed that costume.

Gina also made it plain that she doesn’t trust Shannon. At all. “She has never been someone I could trust or been particularly kind to me. It just is what it is,” Gina explained.

Both Emily Simpson and Gina felt that Shannon wasn’t being authentic during Season 17. She claimed that all was well in her relationship with John Janssen. But they split right after filming. So, that obviously wasn’t true.

Gina is ready to rumble at the reunion

During the Watch What Happens Live After Show, host Andy Cohen brought up the RHOC reunion. “How are you guys feeling about the reunion that’s about to happen?” he asked.

Both ladies noted that they “were ready” for it. Andy inquired, “Anyone you’re not looking forward to seeing?”

Gina seemed to get amped up. “I’m looking forward to seeing Shannon. Yeah. Because I’m going to say everything that I have to say to her,” Gina said, with her hand-clapping gesture.

This delighted her partner-in-crime, Emily. “I’m bringing my popcorn and my tacos,” Emily said.

“It’s gonna be a day!” Gina exclaimed. “And my turkey sub,” Emily added. Just a quick shoutout to when she brought her turkey sub into the sauna, shocking Heather Dubrow.

You can catch Real Housewives of Orange County on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

