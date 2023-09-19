Kathy Hilton Finds Watching Daughter Paris as a Mother ‘So Special’

Kathy Hilton is living her best grandma life!

The reality star, mom, and grandma spoke with ET on the pink carpet of the 2023 VMAs with her daughter Nicky Hilton, and both were gushing about how happy they were for new mom, Paris Hilton.

Paris and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their first child last January via surrogate — a son named Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Special times with Carter

“It’s so special,” Kathy shared with a twinkle in her eye when talking about her new grandson. “He’s getting so big. We just had our first swimming lesson together. It was very sweet.”

Paris’ younger sister Nicky, a veteran mom of three, shared that she was thrilled for Paris and loved sharing parenting tips with her sister.

“She’s always writing me asking for tips,” Nicky shared. She is more than happy to help and adores her new nephew. She recently sent Paris a baby carrier the new mom has been using.

Focusing on family

Last June, Kathy announced that she won’t be coming back for a third season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And while her fans were sad to see her go, she assured everyone that they would still see her on the Peacock reality TV series, Paris in Love, which returns on November 11.

She gave a little insight into the new season. She said that it would focus on a deep dive into Paris’s new book, Paris: The Memoir, which was released earlier this year and chronicles Paris’ emotional and, often, turbulent experience in the limelight as a teen.

“I’m still really digesting and processing,” she shared, “But you’re gonna hear a lot about that when you watch the show.” It definitely can’t have been easy for Kathy to see her daughter revisit tough times as a teenager.

Looks like we’ll have to wait until November to see what she means. In the meantime, though, speaking of family, Kathy and Nicky both kept mum when asked about Kathy’s brother-in-law, Mauricio Umansky. He’s set to appear on Dancing with the Stars.

“He’s a good dancer,” was all Kathy said. Can’t wait to see it!

TELL US – ARE YOU EXCITED TO SEE KATHY IN PARIS IN LOVE? WOULD YOU HAVE PREFERRED SHE STAY ON RHOBH, OR ARE YOU GLAD SHE’S TAKING A BREAK?