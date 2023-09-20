Andy Cohen Stays Quiet Following Shannon Beador’s DUI Arrest

The Shannon Beador situation is making headlines for a reason. Fans were shocked that one of the most seemingly level-headed Housewives would do something so irresponsible. Other Real Housewives of Orange County stars have mentioned it, even if subtly.

Indeed, everyone is talking about Shannon’s DUI. Well, except for one person. Andy Cohen has yet to truly address the situation, and there’s no way it’s by accident. Andy is definitely aware of what happened.

The decision to keep the situation unaddressed by higher-ups at Bravo is almost certainly intentional. A sweep-it-under-the-rug mentality is all too common when a star is still profitable. But Andy is definitely aware of the situation and purposefully dodging it.

Andy purposely ignored Shannon’s DUI

Andy had every opportunity to bring up Shannon’s arrest on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. It was the most obvious thing to discuss considering just how much traffic the DUI headlines have received since this past weekend. But when given the opportunity, he completely side-stepped the issue.

Well, to his credit, he did mention it in passing. See, Andy had Shannon, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge on Watch What Happens Live last week. As expected, he brought up his encounter with the three but opted to tell a story about Vicki rather than Shannon. He said, “The other night the Tres Amigas were on the show before this DUI thing happened.”

When Cohen mentioned the DUI, his cohost, John Hill, said, “Oh God, hate that.” But still, Andy brushed the topic aside and moved on with his Vicki story. He then went on to discuss Heidi Montag, and that was all she wrote. Andy didn’t mention Shannon any further and it’s unclear if he plans to.

However, another SiriusXM host brought up Shannon on his show — Jeff Lewis. “I don’t think Shannon is an alcoholic,” he said on Jeff Lewis Live. “As her close friend, I think she’s going through a lot of personal struggles right now, and I think that she probably has been leaning on alcohol, but I don’t believe she’s an alcoholic.”

He also pointed out that Shannon must feel “ashamed” and “embarrassed” while “accepting full accountability.” Lewis was also among the sources to confirm that Shannon injured herself in the incident, adding that she will be “entering counseling this week.”

Shannon has also kept quiet about the incident, though her lawyer has spoken up about it. He shared that Shannon was “extremely apologetic and remorseful” and “prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.” At the very least, there’s that. But Andy’s choice to remain silent feels rather cowardly.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesday nights on Bravo at 8/7c.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ANDY SHOULD SPEAK UP? WHAT WOULD YOU EXPECT HIM TO SAY?